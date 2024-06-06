Bollard Group LLC Sells 54,781 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,781 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,311,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.