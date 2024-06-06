Bollard Group LLC Has $1.29 Billion Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,391,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 953,215 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 45.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,294,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,326,000 after purchasing an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 481,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,862,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

