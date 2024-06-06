Bollard Group LLC Buys 1,346 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 342,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,768. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.