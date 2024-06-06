BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.11.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $147.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

