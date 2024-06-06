BMO Capital Markets Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $14.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.12.

UiPath stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.85. UiPath has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

