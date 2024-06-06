Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

