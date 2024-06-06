BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 4.5%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 21,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

