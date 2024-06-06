Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $85,850,000.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $88.94 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

