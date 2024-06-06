Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 69,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after buying an additional 413,163 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,563. The company has a market capitalization of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.05 and a 12 month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,859,867 shares of company stock worth $1,120,821,115. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.