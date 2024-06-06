Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Reduces Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 197,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 393,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,032. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

