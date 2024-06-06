Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Acquires New Stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, California BanCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

California BanCorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CALB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,392. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

