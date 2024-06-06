Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

