AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.26. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

