Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.14 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.14 billion and $289.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $35.96 or 0.00050803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,590,717 coins and its circulating supply is 393,244,347 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

