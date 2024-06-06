Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.14 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.14 billion and $289.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $35.96 or 0.00050803 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010364 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017084 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,590,717 coins and its circulating supply is 393,244,347 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
