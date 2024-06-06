Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

