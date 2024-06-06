Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Sells $240,825.00 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

