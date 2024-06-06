Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,700.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $7,344,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

