Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.08 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

