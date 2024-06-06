Armistice Capital LLC Sells 328,000 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,296,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,047 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 16.6% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Geron by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 784,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Geron
In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Geron Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Geron stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.43. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
