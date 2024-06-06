Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $22.19 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last ninety days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

