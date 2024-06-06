Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IINN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.