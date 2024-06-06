Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of IINN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.49.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile
