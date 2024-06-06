Armistice Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290,979 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.92% of Eyenovia worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,779.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 160,717 shares of company stock worth $176,433 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eyenovia Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

