Armistice Capital LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 336,189 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.