Armistice Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.92% of Chimerix worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.