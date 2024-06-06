Armistice Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

