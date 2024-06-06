Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 270,130 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

