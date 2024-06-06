Ark (ARK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.99 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $149.51 million and $10.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000911 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002143 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,300,834 coins and its circulating supply is 181,302,454 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

