Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.53. Applied Digital shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 289,218 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Applied Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $576.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

