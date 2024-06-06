Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 69,285 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,285 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 3,888,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,810,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 6,855,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,910. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

