Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 69 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.86. 254,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,542. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $293.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

