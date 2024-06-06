Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 154,496 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $120,352,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 3,541,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,041,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.