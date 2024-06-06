Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $223,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 1,314,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

