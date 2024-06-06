Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 527,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,690,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 800,506 shares of company stock valued at $94,360,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.88. 181,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

