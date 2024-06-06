Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RCI Hospitality worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,992.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,381 shares of company stock valued at $120,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 25,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,586. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

