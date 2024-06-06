Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.00. 228,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.