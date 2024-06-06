Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of Weyco Group worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEYS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 4,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

See Also

