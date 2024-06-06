Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $445.06 million and $19.70 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,718.98 or 1.00055203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00107954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04462671 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $19,758,164.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

