Analyzing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 1 5 1 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -0.67% 12.90% 3.30% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.92 $67.61 million ($0.20) -61.75 Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -1.69, meaning that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. It owns working interests and royalty interests in wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

