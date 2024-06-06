Analysts Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $30.60

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of UCBI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

