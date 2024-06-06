Analysts Set John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) PT at $121.00

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

