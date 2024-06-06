Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $9.08

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,491 shares of company stock worth $381,714 in the last 90 days. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth $412,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the third quarter worth $883,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Funko by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $8,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

