Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target at $29.75

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.