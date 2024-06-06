Analysts’ New Coverage for June 6th (AGNC, AMS, APTO, ARR, CAE, CLLS, CNHI, CREX, CRL, CTLT)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, June 6th:

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC). They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR). They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC). They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

