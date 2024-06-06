Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 792.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,205. The company has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

