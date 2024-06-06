American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 79,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 229,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

American Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

