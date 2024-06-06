American International Group Inc. Sells 7,807 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of RPM International worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

RPM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 410,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

