American International Group Inc. Sells 3,367 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,487,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,998. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

