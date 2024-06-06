American International Group Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $416,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,144. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.