American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Super Micro Computer worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $30.91 on Wednesday, reaching $802.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $866.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.