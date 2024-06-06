American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16,416.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293,532 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 844,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,875. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

